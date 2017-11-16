Good Question: Pull in or back in when parking?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

“DO YOU EVER BACK INTO A PARKING SPACE? YES. WHEN? WHEN I’M AT SCHOOL.”

“I DO, FOR SHEAR CONVENIENCE…AND SOMETIMES IT’S SAFER WHEN YOU’RE TRYING TO BACK OUT YOU DON’T WANT TO HIT ANYBODY.”

Len says here at the Daybreak parking lot, there’s a backer-inner, and we’ve found a couple of never backer-inners, oh, this guy backs in here…sometimes this is called “battle parking” much like a fire truck backs into a firehouse, ready to get out, into traffic with a clear line of sight…makes sense.

“IS IT BETTER TO PULL IN OR TO BACK IN TO A PARKING SPOT? DEFINATELY PULL IN. WHY DEFINATELY? AH, IT’S EASIER, IT’S MORE CONVENIENT.”

“WHY DO YOU CONSISTENTLY BACK INTO A PARKING SPACE? I JUST LIKE IT, I LIKE THE CONVENIENCE OF JUST ZOOMING OUT, NOSE FIRST.”

Len says waiting for someone to back into a parking space can be a real pain in the neck, but once you’re backed in…if this car were to need a tow or a battery a jump, the nose is pointing out, so he’d be good to go.

“DO YOU EVER BACK YOUR CAR INTO A PARKING SPACE? YEAH, I GUESS SO…SOMETIMES….WHEN IS SOMETIMES? LIKE, IF IT’S EASIER TO BACK IN, EASIER TO GET OUT WHEN I BACK IN…DOES THAT MAKE SENSE?

Len says…ah, the perfect solution: find yourself a parking space where it just doesn’t matter. Len Rome, WYTV 33 News, Daybreak.