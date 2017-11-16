MCCTC students get Jaws of Life training

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Students in the Valley are learning a valuable lesson on life, specifically the Jaws of Life.

The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is teaching students how to use this life-saving equipment.

They’re cutting doors off of cars and removing roofs, all so they know how to potentially save a life.

“We are showing them how to potentially extricate any injured patients out of a car from a car crash. We’re giving them the basic skills to perform those tasks,” said Lead Fire Instructor Capt. Tom O’Hara.

Their instructor said some of these students could be our future firefighters.

Jeswald’s Towing in Youngstown donated the vehicles to help students get this real-life experience.