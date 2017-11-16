Nugget of Knowledge: Metric in America

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Peanut butter

Why don’t we use the metric system today?

The biggest reasons this country hasn’t adopted it are simply time and money.

Much of the opposition from the 1870s onward came from the makers of machines tools.

They had based their entire system…everything from the lathe machines to devices for cutting screw threads, on the inch.

They claimed that retooling was too expensive.

These manufacturers successfully fought the metric system in Congress in the late 19th and 20th centuries…..and Congress has always made any conversion optional, not mandatory.

How about this: American stubbornness makes us resistant to change, especially when that change comes from foreign governments.

You can have my 12 inch ruler when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.

