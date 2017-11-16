Student Athlete: Claire Gagliardi

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Not many people have a work ethic like Hubbard senior Claire Gagliardi.

She was born to do gymnastics and by her own admission, she basically lives in the gym. On the bars, she goes by the name “Air Claire”. Claire is a level 10 gymnast, a straight-A student and now our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m sometimes too competitive,” said Gagliardi. “My family says, you’re gonna work, work strive for your best. So I’m always super focused.”

At 4 foot 10, Claire Gagliardi is a tiny, but mighty gymnast at Hubbard. She’s a 4-time National Qualifier, that’s already beaten the odds. You would never know it now, but Clair was born a heart condition, that forced to her have surgery at just 11 days old.

“My doctor actually said that gymnastics was the best sport for me, because of how much you move and the blood flow that you have,” said Gagliardi. “So I like to think gymnastics was made for me.”

Clair has been in the gym since she was three years old. Nowadays, she practices four hours a day, five days a week, and all that hard work has paid off. Just last week, she signed a full ride scholarship to compete at Ohio State…the same place that saved her life as a newborn.

“So I went full circle,” she said. “I was there, went away, and came back. It was almost like it was meant to be.”

Off the mat, Claire is a just as competitive at Hubbard. She ranks in the top 10 of her class with a 3.95 GPA and serves as Secretary of National Honor Society.

“Grades mean a lot, a lot, a lot to me,” said Gagliardi. “I strive for A’s, all straight A’s. I strive for 100’s. That’s where I want to be.”