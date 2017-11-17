Faith brings women hope, healing at Vienna recovery center

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a hidden gem in the Valley, one that’s been around for more than a decade. Hannah’s House in Vienna helps women overcome their life challenges, like addiction, with faith.

Hannah’s House has been changing lives since 2005. Currently, there are six women going through the year-long program.

“My life was very unmanageable,” Kristina McKinley said.

McKinley is a recovering heroin addict who, after an overdose, knew she needed help and turned to Hannah’s House.

“I’ve been to many…secular rehabs and this one has changed my life dramatically,” she said.

It’s a similar message you’ll hear from Aleska Coviello, who is just five months into her stay.

“Today, it’s not just a passion that I have within me. I love myself, I love others, I know how to do so and that’s one of the things that they teach you here,” she said.

Counselor Laura Squibbs said miracles happen at Hannah’s House every day and she’s living proof of that.

“I know that it works because I’ve been there,” Squibbs said.

Seven years ago when she first arrived at Hannah’s House, she said it was the last place she wanted to be.

“But I didn’t have any other choices so I came here. I never planned on staying but God got ahold of me.”

It’s trusting God that Squibbs said sets this recovery program apart.

And because faith is such a focus here, Hannah’s House doesn’t receive any government funding. The Warren Family Mission offers the help for free.

“We’re based totally on donations but the girls who come in here do not have to pay a cent. It’s absolutely free. All they need to worry about is getting here and staying here and learning to live a better life,” Squibbs said.

“There’s hope,” McKinley said. “All you need to do is call.”

The program offers many things, including skills people need for everyday life:

Drug and alcohol screenings

Spiritual formation classes

Daily worship experiences

Celebrate Recovery

Boundaries classes

GED program

Parenting classes

Life skills training

Nutrition and cooking classes

Group and one-on-one counseling

For help through Hannah’s House, call 330-609-5683. You can also reach out via email at hannahshouse316@hotmail.com or the program’s Facebook page.