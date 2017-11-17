Mooney welcomes back Haas & an experienced group

2017-18 Mooney Boys’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Carey Palermo

Record: 7-15

The Good News

Coach Carey Palermo may have lost his top scoring option at the end of January (Pete Haas) but his team would show the area that the remaining group was up to the challenge as they took the #2 seed Ursuline Irish to the limit in the Division II Boardman Sectional Final (lost by 2 – 39-37). “We’re returning five players who started most of last season,” indicates Palermo. “Including five of top seven leading scorers. A major strength for us will be our overall experience and depth.” Mooney finished 4-6 in games decided by 9-points or less.

The team should have back a large contingent of experienced players led by seniors Jordan Stanford and Vinny Gentile. Stanford averaged 4.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and was able to sink 32.6% of his three-point attempts (14-43). Gentile will also be back in the fold after tallying 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while leading the team in shooting from the floor (42.7%). A trio of juniors will make their return to the hardwood – Pete Haas (13.9 ppg), Anthony Fire (5.8 ppg), and Terrell Brown (3.4 ppg). Haas shot a team-leading 83.9% from the foul line (52-62) while also hitting on 35.6% of his three-pointers (31-87). Fire led the Cardinals in rebounding (5.0) while Brown finished second in assists with 1.6 per game. Mooney has a large group of newcomers including senior Jacob Simon, juniors Luke Fulton (1.6 ppg), Johnny Murphy, Mark Phillips, sophomores Nick Billiris, Matt Brennan, Dev Jenkins, Sonny Rodriguez, and a pair of freshmen Brandon Mikos and Michael Pelini.

2017-18 Unofficial Schedule

Dec. 5 – at Valley Christian, 7:30

Dec. 8 – Lake Catholic, 7:30

Dec. 12 – at North Royalton, 7:30

Dec. 15 – Canton Central Catholic, 7:30

Dec. 19 – South Range, 7:30

Dec. 30 at Lake Center Christian, 7:30

Jan. 5 – at Ursuline, 7

Jan. 9 – Warren JFK, 7:30

Jan. 12 – at Harding, 7:30

Jan. 13 – Valley Christian, 7:30

Jan. 16 – at LaBrae, 7

Jan. 19 – at Steubenville, 7:30

Jan. 23 – Shaw, 7:30

Jan. 27 – at Bristol, 7:30

Jan. 30 – St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30

Feb. 2 – Ursuline, 7:30

Feb. 9 – Boardman, 7:30

Feb. 13 – at South Range, 7:30

Feb. 16 – at Fitch, 7:30

Feb. 20 – Coventry, 7:30

Challenges

The Cardinals had compiled three straight seasons of at least 14-wins before last year’s 7-win campaign. Scoring was a problem a year ago as they were only able to manage 60-points or more just once. Mooney will look to replace two key pieces from last winter in Pat Pelini and Alex Wollet who graduated. Pelini scored 9.6 points as he shot 68.0% from the line (17-25). He also handed out 1.5 assists. Wollet led the team in assists (3.0) while scoring 3.1 points and pulling down 2 caroms per game.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 52.2% (117-107)

Playoff Record: 14-10

Sectional Championships: 5 (2009, 10, 11, 13, 14)

District Championships: 1 (2013)

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 44.0

Scoring Defense: 54.8

Rebounding: 25.0

Field Goal Percentage: 36.1%

Three-Point Percentage: 30.1%

Free Throw Percentage: 65.5%

Turnovers: 16.5

2016-17 Results

Ursuline 39 Cardinals 37*

Coventry 67 Cardinals 43

Cardinals 47 Boardman 45

Cardinals 42 Fitch 40

#7 South Range 65 Cardinals 43

Cardinals 40 Valley Christian 27

Ursuline 80 Cardinals 52

Canton Central 53 Cardinals 46

Cardinals 51 Steubenville Central 42

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 69 Cardinals 33

#2 LaBrae 66 Cardinals 41

Maple Heights 57 Cardinals 50

Boardman 62 Cardinals 45

Ursuline 40 Cardinals 25

Warren JFK 78 Cardinals 75

Cardinals 59 Lake Center Christian 46

Lake Catholic 66 Cardinals 57

Benedictine 83 Cardinals 35

Canton South 43 Cardinals 42

Cardinals 50 Girard 49

Cardinals 58 Valley Christian 42

*-Playoff

AP Rankings (Last 10 years)

Last Top 10 ranking: D3 #6 on Jan. 10, 2011

Rankings Since Jan. 2008: 1

Last game vs. Top 10 team: vs. 7 South Range, 65-43, loss on Feb. 14, 2017

Record vs. Top 10 teams since Feb. 2009: 1-9

Key Number

The Cardinals suffered through their first losing season since 2011-12 (10-11) last year (7-15).