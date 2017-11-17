Nugget of Knowledge: Rule of 72

The rule of 72 is a way to see how fast your money will grow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you know the rule of 72?

It’s a shortcut to finding out how long it will take an investment to double in value.

It’s simple: divide 72 by your investment’s interest rate, but forget the decimal point.

The result will tell you how long it will take your money to double with a compound, fixed rate of return.

Let’s say your interest rate is 4 percent. So, 72 divided by 4 is 18. The $2,000 you invested will be $4,000 in 18 years.

Let’s say your interest rate is 8 percent. So, 72 divided by 8 is 9. Your money will double in 9 years.

If your interest rate is an amazing 20 percent, you’ll double your money in a little more than 3.5 years.

Where did this come from?

For years, many sources said Albert Einstein came up with the rule of 72.

But, Einstein has also been quoted as saying compound interest is more complicated than relativity.

So no, it wasn’t Einstein.

This rule has been around for some 500 years. We don’t know who came up with it, but it first appeared in a book written by an Italian monk in 1494.

