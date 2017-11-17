Organization recognizes local philanthropic efforts

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday, the Mahoning Shenango Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals honored those who help others.

The organization held its National Philanthropy Day Awards at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

Organizers said this is a chance to recognize community members who have been huge philanthropists for the community. Those honored have helped nonprofit organizations, schools and hospitals.

“Some of them are silent philanthropists. Some of the people are more well-known, but it’s just important to recognize these people for what they are doing,” said Landis Erwin, of the National Philanthropy Day Committee.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents more than 30,000 members in over 230 chapters throughout the world. The local chapter has about 60 members.