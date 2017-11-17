Poland students learn kindness through movie’s message

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The movie “Wonder” is a based on the story of a boy with a rare medical facial deformity.

The movie’s message of being kind to everyone is now hitting local schools.

At Dobbins Elementary School in Poland, students are receiving the Wonder award.

Students are nominated by their teachers for being kind and treating peers with respect. They receive the award but also a free ticket to the movie, which comes out on Friday.

Students say there are many ways to be kind.

“If they drop something and they need help picking it up or they are stuck on a question, you can help them,” said Matthew Mineheart, a fourth-grade student.