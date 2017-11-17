Police: Man posed as Howland officer to get into woman’s home

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a man Thursday that they say posed as a police officer to assault a Howland woman.

Michael Houser, 24, is charged with impersonating a police officer, aggravated burglary and a probation violation.

Police identified Houser as the man who attacked a woman on November 5.

The woman told police that a man knocked on her door, identifying himself as a Howland police officer. She said she opened the door, and he forced his way into her house, punching her in the face while wearing brass knuckles.

The woman believed that the assault was due to an earlier fight at the Hideaway Bar in Niles as the man said, “This is for my friend.” She told police that the woman she argued with lives in the same complex as her, and she recognized him as being at the bar with the woman earlier that night.

Houser pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. November 27.