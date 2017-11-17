Police say hit-and-run crash led to Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police have released a description of a vehicle, believed to be used in a shooting on the city’s south side.

Now, they’re asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect.

The shooting happened Wednesday night after a hit-and-run crash on Market Street, which ended on E. Pasadena Avenue.

There, police found 30-year-old Brandon Treharn dead from gunshot wounds.

Another victim, 38-year-old Chad Marshall, was shot in the shoulder.

Police are looking for a 2005 or newer Chevy Cobalt or similar-sized car. They believe it’s light in color — possibly gray or blue — with damage to the driver’s side and front end.

Detectives say two men were in the car — one wearing an Oakland Raiders jacket and the other wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt. Police did not provide a detailed description of the men who were in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911