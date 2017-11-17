Springfield students learn value of giving with annual Turkey Trot

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students at Springfield Local Schools took part in a fun Thanksgiving event on Friday and learned about the value of giving.

The school held its annual Turkey Trot.

Elementary kids got out of the classroom to walk, jog, and of course, trot from the school to the track at the stadium.

School officials said it was a great way to mix their exercise program with some community service.

The kids were asked to bring in at least one non-perishable item, and many brought several.

“This is huge,” said Superintendent Tom Yazvac. “Our local food bank depends on this, so this way, families that are in need have some food for this Thanksgiving holiday.”

Yazvac said Springfield Schools has been doing this event every year since the late 1990s. Food donations go to the food bank at the Springfield Township Community Council of Churches.