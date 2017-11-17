Woman tells police men with guns broke into her Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are facing charges after a woman told police that they broke into her house with guns.

Police said the woman flagged them down Thursday afternoon, reporting that two men with guns broke into her house. Police said 21-year-old Raheem Johnson and 22-year-old Tijuan Muldrow were then spotted running through the backyard.

Officers chased the suspects, capturing them a short distance later, according to a police report.

Police said a bag of crack cocaine and fentanyl were found in the area where an officer chased Johnson.

Johnson and Muldrow are charged with burglary, aggravated menacing and obstructing official business. Johnson is also charged with possession of cocaine and schedule II drugs.

They’re being held in the Mahoning County Jail.