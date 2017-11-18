Buzzacco with 4 TDs, South Range downs Black River

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range defeated Black River, 40-16, on Friday in a Division V regional final. The Raiders advance to play Eastwood in a state semifinal next Friday.

Aniello Buzzacco scored four touchdowns to pace the Raiders.

Buzzacco notched a TD run just a minute into the contest, but Black River responded for an 8-6 lead.

Buzzacco then recovered a fumble and took it 72 yards for a touchdown and 12-8 South Range lead. He followed with a 54-yard TD run in the second quarter to make it 19-8.

Black River immediately cut it to 19-16 with a 49-yard TD pass before halftime.

Buzzacco notched his fourth TD in the third quarter on a 24-yard run that put South Range ahead 26-16. Peyton Remish’s 2-yard TD run later in the quarter pushed the lead to 33-16.

Mathias Combs also notched a TD run for South Range.