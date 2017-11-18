Campbell woman earns high honor at Miss Ohio USA pageant

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – A Campbell woman is celebrating a major pageant victory.

Stephanie Miranda recently won First Runner-Up in Miss Ohio. It’s the competition that feeds into Miss USA.

“It’s a lot of fun to just show that you’re proud of where you came from,” Miranda said.

Miranda, 24, is no stranger to pageantry. She started around age 14 with National American Miss Pageant.

But her biggest accomplishment to date came last weekend in the Miss Ohio USA competition.

“It was a lot of fun finally feeling your name called for that top 5 position,” Miranda said.

For Puerto Rico-born Miranda, the pageant had another first.

“I competed for the first time with my natural hair this year,” she said. “So I was kind of scared. You walk in and you see these girls hair’s all done.”

Miranda says she’s honored to represent her hometown of Campbell and her Puerto Rico heritage.

“To be able to say that Ohio does have so many different cultures and ethnicity’s in it, and we’re able to show that on stage, it’s pretty cool,” she said.

Miranda says diversity in pageantry is a must. That’s why she wants girls of every background to get involved.

“Podemos! We can! We can do it, and we are strong just like any other person,” Miranda said.