Canfield misses opportunities, falls to Akron SVSM 13-10

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield fell to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary’s, 13-10, on Friday in a Division III regional final.

The Cardinals finished the season 12-1. Akron SVSM scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and held off Canfield’s late offensive push.

Still scoreless after the first quarter, Paul French scored on a 1-yard TD run early in the second for a 7-0 Canfield lead.

Late in the second quarter, Sam Accordino’s 32-yard field goal pushed Canfield’s lead to 10-0.

Akron SVSM cut its deficit to 10-6 when Russell Cooper III took the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown.

Canfield forced two turnovers in the third quarter, but didn’t capitalize. The Cardinals then missed a 40-yard field goal early in the fourth.

The Irish took a 13-10 lead midway fourth quarter when Luke Lindsay found Jalen Ross for a 14-yard TD.