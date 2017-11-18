Dog that went missing in NY 2 years ago found in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A dog that went missing two years ago in New York was found in Youngstown and reunited with its family.

Two years ago, the Williams family — from Pittsburgh — took a trip to New York when their dog Rosie ran away.

Somehow, Rosie made her way to Youngstown about a week ago.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Manager Rick Tunison scanned the microchip on the dog and called the family. He says they couldn’t believe it.

“She was actually excited and upset at the same time,” Tunison said. “She had been notified before about possible sightings of her dog and things along those lines, and they never seemed to pan out. Well this time, it ended up having a happy ending.

“The dog immediately — even after two years — recognized her, ran immediately to her,” he added. “It was trying to climb up her and licking her face — trying to get as close as she possibly could.”

The Mahoning County Dog Warden posted this on its Facebook on Friday:

Tunison says he tried to scan the dog as soon as they found her, but ran into a rare problem — the ID microchip had actually moved inside the dog’s body and was found near her tail.