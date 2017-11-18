Early morning crash in Canfield results in 1 death

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left two men injured in an overturned car on Shields Road.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office was first notified about the crash early Saturday morning, around 3:15 a.m.

According to the press release, a white Mercedes Benz SUV was traveling west along Shields Road when it suddenly drove off the right side of the road after missing a turn. It then hit a tree and flipped over.

One of the passengers was taken to a St. Elizabeth hospital in Austintown and later pronounced dead. The other passenger did not have serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.