Early morning crash in Canfield results in 1 death

One of the passengers was taken to a St. Elizabeth hospital in Austintown and later pronounced dead

By Published:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left two men injured in an overturned car on Shields Road.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office was first notified about the crash early Saturday morning, around 3:15 a.m.

According to the press release, a white Mercedes Benz SUV was traveling west along Shields Road when it suddenly drove off the right side of the road after missing a turn. It then hit a tree and flipped over.

One of the passengers was taken to a St. Elizabeth hospital in Austintown and later pronounced dead. The other passenger did not have serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s