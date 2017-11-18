Green’s 2 TDs spark Farrell’s win vs. Northern Bedford

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Farrell downed Northern Bedford, 34-19, on Friday in a 1A state playoff matchup. The Steelers advance to play Ridgway next Friday.

Isaac Clarke hit Christian Lewis for a 16-yard TD pass early in the first quarter for the early Steelers lead.

Northern Bedford responded with a 13-yard TD pass from Andrew Foor to Case Donaldson to tie the game.

In the second quarter, Tymir Green’s 16-yard TD run gave Farrell a 12-6 lead.

Green’s 10-yard TD catch later in the second gave Farrell an 18-13 lead, but Northern Bedford answered immediately with a Foor 5-yard TD pass just before halftime to take a 19-18 advantage.

Midway through the third quarter, Lewis scored on a 6-yard run to put Farrell ahead 26-19.