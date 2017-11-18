Grove City misses FG, falls to Hollidaysburg 30-27

CLYMER, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Grove City fell to Hollidaysburg, 30-27, on Friday in a 5A state playoff matchup.

Trailing by three, the Eagles missed a 28-yard field as time expired to fall just short.

After falling behind 6-0, Grove City took a 7-6 lead on Logan Lutz’s 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

Trailing 9-7, Brady Callahan connected with Qadir Muhammad on a 33-yard TD pass just before halftime for a 15-9 Eagles lead.

Hollidaysburg regained a 16-15 lead midway through the third quarter on Young’s 11-yard TD run.

Grove City briefly took a 21-19 into the fourth quarter on Callahan’s 45-yard TD pass to Lutz, but Hollidaysburg responded with 11 straight points.