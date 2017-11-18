Liberty police hosting “Fill a Cruiser” all day Saturday to help those in need

Liberty police are collecting non-perishable food items, personal care products and cash donations

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – The Liberty Police Department is doing its part in helping families around the Valley who are less fortunate and in need.

The department is hosting a “Fill a Cruiser” event for the sixth year at the Churchill Commons Giant Eagle at 4700 Belmont Ave. in Liberty. It will run until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers are collecting non-perishable food items, personal care products and cash donations. All donations will then be taken to the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley on Monday.

According to the Food Bank, a $1 donation can bring in five meals or provide $11 worth of food. Every week, about 15,000 people rely on the Food Bank for meals, especially children and senior citizens.

For people driving by who don’t have any items on hand but want to donate, you can just browse the Giant Eagle store and buy something there to give. Peanut butter and canned fruits and vegetables are needed the most.

If you can’t make it out to the Giant Eagle on Saturday, you have until Monday to drop off items at the Liberty Police Department.

