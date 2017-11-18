Wilmington completes back-to-back D10 crowns; to play Clarion

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington outscored Greenville 31-0 in the final three quarters to win their 12th District crown – 31-13. The Greyhounds were District champions last year as well. Wilmington now will play Clarion (12-0), the District 9 champ.

On the second play from scrimmage, the Trojans’ quarterback Nate Bell threw a 76-yard touchdown strike to Michael Blaney to open the scoring with only 52 seconds off the clock.

After a fumble recovery, Greenville took over and quickly Brady Gentile went on a 41-yard run deep into Greyhound territory. Bell finished off the Trojans’ second drive with a 7-yard touchdown scamper to extend their lead to 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

Jacob Winters cut into Greenville’s lead with a 26-yard FG as Wilmington got on the board with a three-pointer (13-3) with 7:44 remaining in the first half.

Bryson Verrelli scored from 2-yards out with no time remaining on the first half clock as Wilmington dug into the Trojans’ lead (13-10).

After a 9-play drive, which took 3:51 – Wilmington is back on top with a 17-13 lead. Cameron Marett capped the long drive with a 4-yard run for six points.

Once Wilmington trailed by 13 (13-0) in the first quarter, the Greyhounds go ahead by 11 after Robert Pontius’ 1-yard six-point run with 5:36 remaining. The play which placed the ball deep into Greenville territory was a 45-yard run by Jack Patton.

The next time Wilmington possessed the ball – Patton got into the end zone from 29 yards away.

District 10 Championship Meetings

2017 (AA) – Wilmington 31 Greenville 13

2001 (AAA) – Wilmington 28 Greenville 7

2000 (AAA) – Wilmington 16 Greenville 7

The Trojans season comes to an end at 9-3.

Scoring Chart

Wilmington, 31-13

First Quarter

G – Michael Blaney, 76-yard TD catch from Nate Bell (G 6-0, 11:08)

G – Nate Bell, 7-yard TD run (G 13-0, 5:53)

Second Quarter

W – Winters, 26-yard FG (G 13-3, 7:44)

W – Bryson Verrelli, 2-yard TD run (G 13-10, 0:00)

Third Quarter

W – Cameron Marett, 4-yard TD run (W 17-13, 8:09)

Fourth Quarter

W – Robert Pontius, 1-yard TD run (W 24-13, 5:36)

W – Jack Patton, 29-yard TD run (W 31-13, 1:42)