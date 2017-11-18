Wilson’s 3 TDs guide Sharon’s big win vs. Karns City

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Sharon blew past Karns City, 67-17, on Friday in a 3A state playoff matchup. The Tigers advance to play Forest Hills next Friday.

Jordan Wilson paced the Tigers with three TDs, while Ziyon Strickland and CJ Parchmen each scored two.

The Tigers took the early lead when Ziyon Strickland scored on a 23-yard catch. He followed with a 2-yard TD run later in the first for a 14-0 advantage.

Jordan Wilson’s 47-yard TD run made it 21-0 Tigers, while CJ Parchmen’s TD catch pushed the lead to 27-0.

Karns City got on the board late in the second quarter on Dalton Beham’s 76-yard TD run. But Strickland answered with a 75-yard TD catch for a 33-7 Sharon lead.

Parchmen also hauled in a 37-yard TD catch late in the second quarter.