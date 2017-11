LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Leetonia are having some issues with flooding Sunday evening — and so is the fire department.

Cars are getting stuck in the high water.

WKBN talked to the fire chief, who says there’s signs out saying to avoid driving through those waters, but people are ignoring them and getting stuck.

He added they’ve been out all day helping people get their cars out.

They’re asking people to please avoid driving down flooded roads.