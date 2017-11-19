Poland elementary school dedicates awards from ‘Wonder’ movie

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The movie “Wonder” — based off a boy with a rare facial deformity — recently hit local schools. One even dedicated awards from its message.

The movie’s message is to be kind to everyone.

Friday, some students from Dobbins Elementary School in Poland received the Wonder award.

The students were nominated by their teachers for being kind and treating others with respect. They also got a free ticket to the movie, which came out Friday.

Students say there are many ways to be kind.

“If they drop something and they need help picking it up,” said Matthew Mineheart. “Or they are stuck on a question, you can help them.”