Police: 1 dead after two-car crash in Lawrence County

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash in Lawrence County Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 376.

According to the report, both cars were traveling east when a Buick hit a Nissan. The Nissan then crashed into a guard rail and a tree.

The passenger of the Nissan — 80-year-old Donna Nelson — was pronounced dead at the scene. The 87-year-old male driver was not injured.

A 16-year-old was driving the Buck, according to the report.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the crash.