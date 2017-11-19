Road crews prepared as snow moves into the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s beginning to look a lot like winter — or at least feel like it — as snow flurries hit the Valley Sunday afternoon.

Road crews are watching for changing conditions and are ready to treat icy surfaces.

“We’ll call crews out as needed to treat the roadways and make sure they’re safe,” said Tom Klejka, highway superintendent of the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

Crews at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office are paying special attention to the bridges that cross over State Route 11.

“Those are our priority bridges,” Klejka said. “We check them every time we have these conditions where they may be icy.”

It’s possible that some areas could see a few inches of snow Sunday evening — with the highest accumulations in the snow belt.

Trumbull crews aren’t the only ones ready to treat the roads.

“We’re gonna have about 20 crews out between Mahoning and Trumbull counties,” said Brent Kovacs of Ohio Department of Transportation. “Ready to plow any lake effect snow that may come through and also salt the roads.”

With temperatures expected to drop down to the 20s overnight, road crews want to make sure drivers are prepared for the morning commute, because it could be slippery.

“If you just watch your speed and adjust to the conditions, you shouldn’t have any problems at all,” Klejka said. “Just a quick reference — if you know the normal speed limit’s 55 [mph], you may want to drop it down to 45 or 50 depending on the conditions of the roadway.”

