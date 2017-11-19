YSU routs Missouri State to end regular season on 3-game win streak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State ended its regular season on a three-game winning streak, defeating Missouri State, 38-10, on Saturday at Stambaugh Stadium.

The Penguins finish with a 6-5 overall record, including 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. They’ll now wait to see if they qualify for the playoffs.

Tevin McCaster paced YSU with 181 rush yards and two TDs on 27 carries. Joe Alessi also notched a 34-yard TD run, while Hunter Wells went 13 of 21 through the air for 105 yards.

YSU’s defense held Missouri State (3-8, 2-6) to 223 yards of total offense.

YSU — which reached the National Championship a year ago — began the 2017 season 3-1 before suffering a four-game losing streak. Three of those losses came by five or less points.

The Penguins lost two overtime games this season — at Pittsburgh and vs. North Dakota State.