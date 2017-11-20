Austintown couple accused of child endangering appear in court

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people charged in two separate incidents involving children appeared in an Austintown court on Monday.

John Hartman pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment. Police arrested him last week.

According to court documents, Hartman fell asleep on his couch, and that’s when two children wandered out of his Maureen Drive home. Police suspect Hartman may have been under the influence of drugs due to comments they said he made on the phone with a family member in which he talked about taking the street drug “Molly.”

Deanne Hartman also appeared in court on a probation violation. She was charged with two counts of child endangerment in April.

Police said a child was locked out of the house, and Deanne Hartman was inside sleeping. Police said she appeared to be under the influence of something.

Her next hearing is set for December.