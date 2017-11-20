Daybreak teams with Mix 98.9 to start Christmas music

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Popeye and spinach

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Jim Loboy was live at iHeart radio Youngstown, as they kicked off Christmas music for the season on Mix 98.9 on your FM radio.

Morning radio personalities Wes and Lindsey were at the controls when Jim stopped by at 6:45am Monday.

Wes said that people have been asking for Christmas tunes for the last couple of weeks.

He went on to tell Jim that since there are not that many titles, you have a lot of repeats. But there are remakes of traditional songs by contemporary artists. This helps to freshen the tunes up.

Jim threw the switch, and Christmas music started to spill out of the studio speakers. A montage of familiar songs played at first, and they made Jim think that the system was on the fritz.

“It has been off for 11 months!” Wes told Jim. A steady stream of Christmas music will be on Mix 98.9 until December 26th.