Educational grant to provide technology for Trumbull Co. students

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In Lordstown on Monday, lawmakers celebrated the allocation of state dollars that will benefit students in Trumbull County.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center was given a $125,000 educational improvement grant. It’s all part of the budget bill for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Those dollars will go toward the creation of a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics — or STEAM — program at ESC, which is housed at Lordstown High School.

“By getting that type of money to fund this type of program, I think it’s very important and it’s something we need to get in every school, and that’s something that we’re going to try and look at,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien (D – 32nd District).

Some of the new technology included in the Innovation Center at Lordstown High School are 3D printers, a laser engraving machine, and a vinyl printer.