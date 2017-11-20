Mineral Ridge cyclists hope to fix up 200 bikes for kids this Christmas



MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – For the last six months, a local organization has been working nonstop, collecting used bicycles and fixing them up for children across the Valley — just in time for Christmas.

“All Because of a Bike” — not just the group’s name, but also a slogan it lives and breathes.

About 50 bikes sit in the Mineral Ridge basement of Staci Hamby and her fiancé Rich May, all waiting to find a home for the holidays.

“There’s about 10 or 15 more in the garage,” Staci said. “My personal goal for the first annual bike drive was 200 bikes so we got a little ways to go.”

She and Rich love cycling in any form and, along with their close friend, Jeremy Martin, have made the All Because of a Bike Drive possible.

Rich and Jeremy also double as the mechanics of the operation.

“I couldn’t do this without them,” Staci said. “They are the backbone and support no matter how many bikes I bring in.”

It started with a few old bikes that Staci’s children had outgrown sitting in her garage. She started giving them away to kids in the neighborhood.

“When I saw their face and their eyes light up, I knew I wanted to do the same thing on a bigger scale,” she said.

It’s an ongoing effort backed by a lot of community support, especially Staci’s cycling group at Pure Cycle.

All Because of a Bike also teamed up with two other bike shops in Canfield and New Castle. Staci said they’ve donated used parts and bikes.

“[They] have also inadvertently played a part in a donation center. So they call me up, say they have bikes, I go get them, and we fix them up.”

She said the group’s slogan represents paying it forward.

“Be kind to each other and enjoy what you have on two wheels, and know that it’s not just because of the health benefits but because of the relationships you develop.”

All Because of a Bike takes donations in any form, including just bicycle parts.

To donate, contact message Staci on All Because of a Bike’s Facebook page.