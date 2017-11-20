Teen driver charged after investigation into fatal Jackson Twp. crash

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – State Highway Patrol troopers said charges have been filed in relation to a fatal crash in August.

The crash happened along Mahoning Avenue in Jackson Township.

Evan Shobel, 17, of Youngstown, is now charged with negligent vehicular homicide in the death of 65-year-old Thomas Smith, of Warren.

The victim had been pushing his motorcycle on the berm of the road after running out of gas. Troopers said that’s when Shobel’s Jeep drifted off of the roadway and hit him.

While investigators believe that Shobel was not paying attention to the road at the time, they said there is no evidence that he was using his cell phone at the time.