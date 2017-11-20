Back to the MyValleyDining home page

From a quick and simple snack to an elegant dinner, the culinary team of the Holiday Inn – Boardman promises to provide experiences in the “best of taste.” T.J.’s Restaurant… serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and room service daily… is considered one of the area’s premiere dining establishments. Our culinary staff prepares a wide variety of mid-western American dishes…including steaks, seafood, pastas, and chef prepared weekly specials…. And when its time to unwind, T.J.’s Lounge provides the perfect “business casual” setting for refreshing cocktails and engaging conversations.

7410 South Ave., Boardman, OH 44512

(330) 726-4893

TJ’s Restaurant & Lounge website

Hours: Mon-Sat 6:30AM – 10PM, Sunday 6:30AM – 9PM

Happy Hour: Mon-Fri 5-7PM

