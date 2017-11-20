Vienna woman wins top lottery prize

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County woman just cashed in a lottery ticket that she bought in 2009.

Mary Buckner, of Vienna, knew she won at least $5,500 in the $100,000 a Year for Life game, but she was also entered into a drawing for the top prize.

It took eight years for all of the 67 finalists to turn in tickets, and then the grand prize drawing could be held.

Buckner won guaranteed payments for 30 years but took the cash option, getting $1.5 million after state and federal taxes.

She bought her ticket at William’s IGA.