After two mistrials, man getting new attorney in Youngstown murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man whose murder case has already gone through two mistrials is getting a new attorney.

Paul Brown is accused of shooting and killing Ashton Jackson in 2009

Tuesday morning in court, his lawyer Anthony Meranto asked to withdraw from the case, saying Brown had accused him of colluding with police and prosecutors.

Meranto successfully got the case thrown out twice in the past by claiming police and prosecutors mishandled certain evidence and witnesses.

Brown’s new lawyer will be Attorney Mark Lavelle. His trial is set for April.