Insurance Institute for Highway Safety releases list of safest booster seats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Choosing the right type of car seat can be tough for parents, and when it’s time for your child to move to the next level, choosing booster seats can be even harder.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is hoping to make that choice a little easier, releasing its list of the top-rated booster seats on Tuesday.

Booster seats are for children who have outgrown their car seats but are still too small to only use a seat belt.

The new list shows which booster seats are best for keeping kids safe inside a vehicle.

IIHS top-rated booster seats

Thirteen out of 16 new booster seat models sold in 2017 have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s highest rating. Those ratings mean that the seats provide a good belt fit for almost any car, minivan or SUV.

The Cosco Finale, backless Chicco GoFit and Maxi-Cosi RodiFix are among those awarded the top rating.

Three other seats — the Harmony Folding Travel booster, Kiddy Cruiser 3, Ride Safer Delighter — were rated “Check fit.”

That means that the seat will provide a good belt fit for some kids in some vehicles.

The IIHS recommends that children use booster seats until safety belts fit properly, regardless of their age. Some kids will be safer in booster seats until they’re as old as 12, according to IIHS.

Only one booster seat – the Safety 1st Summit 65 — was rated “not recommended.” Boosters that are not recommended don’t provide good belt fit and should be avoided, according to IIHS.

Good safety doesn’t have to break the bank. The 2017 best bet booster seats range in price from about $40 to $250.

You can find more information on safe booster seats and the IIHS rankings on its website.