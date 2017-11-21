Nugget of Knowledge: Boy were they wrong

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Popeye and spinach

There is not the slightest sign that we’ll ever have nuclear energy….it would mean splitting the atom…Albert Einstein.

These iron coaches replace horses on the battlefield? Never….a British officer talking about tanks in 1916.

A rocket will never be able to leave the earth’s atmosphere….the New York Times, 1936.

The Americans might be able to use the telephone…we will not…we have plenty of messenger boys…the British Post Office, 1878.

The movies are little more than a passing fad…audiences want to see flesh and blood performers on stage…Charlie Chaplin, 1916.

We can close the book now on infectious diseases…U.S. Surgeon General William Stewart, 1969.

Variety Magazine, early 1955 on this new music called Rock and Roll….It’ll be gone by June.

There is no chance that this new I Phone will get any significant market share…Steve Ballmer, Microsoft CEO, 2007.

Earning 640 thousand dollars a year ought to be enough for anybody….Bill Gates, 1981.

