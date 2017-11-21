Pa. State Police: Suspect in officer’s death in custody

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the man accused of killing New Kensington Officer Brian Shaw is now in custody.

PSP sent out a tweet on its Twitter account at 6:29 a.m. Tuesday morning saying Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, is in custody.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals, Allegheny County Police and the Pittsburgh SWAT team all surrounded his home in Hazelwood. CBS reports Holt came out of the house and surrendered peacefully.

The handcuffs used on Holt belonged to Officer Brian Shaw, who Holt is accused of killing.

Shaw, 25, was shot in the chest around 8:15 p.m. Friday in New Kensington, about 18 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The shooting occurred during a chase that began shortly after a traffic stop took place.

On Sunday, police arrested Tavon Jamere Harper, who they allege fled the traffic stop after Holt bolted from the SUV.

Shaw was a student athlete at Slippery Rock University and, according to his former coaches and players, a standout both on and off the field.

Holt is being held in jail without bond.

Update New Kensington Officer Shaw Shooting:

Holt is in custody. A presser is tentatively scheduled for 10. Thanks to everyone who called in and to the citizens of the New Kensington area who supported law enforcement efforts during this difficult time. — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) November 21, 2017