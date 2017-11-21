Small Business Saturday – Rise Pies



Locations:

The Shops at Boardman Park

439 Boardman-Poland Rd.Ste., Boardman OH 44512

Phone: 330-965-4261

Email: home@risepies.com

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 11AM – 10PM

Sunday: 11AM – 9PM

Eastwood Mall Complex

2208 Niles Cortland Rd SE, Warren OH 44484

Phone: 330-349-4537

Email: home@risepies.com

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 11AM – 10PM

Sunday: 11AM – 9PM

Holiday special: Buy a $25 gift card, get a signature pizza FREE!

Pizza perfection in 160 seconds. Rise Pies was created with two simple goals. First, we create top quality pizzas using fresh ingredients and home-made recipes. Then we bake it and serve it fresh and piping hot from our 600 degree WoodStone ovens.

Rise Pies found great inspiration in our hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. Youngstown’s vibrant Italian-American community has paved the way for many classic, old world style pizzas. This includes everything from thick and chewy sheet pizzas made in grandma’s kitchen to the authentic Brier Hill pizza from the community of the same name.

Rise Pies has embraced that tradition of handmade pizzas in the classic, thin-crust Neapolitan style. Every morning we make our dough and sauce from scratch. We roast our own chicken and veggies. Some call it the hard way, but at Rise Pies, it’s the only way to create pizza perfection.

Our chef-inspired creations offer something for every pizza lover. Traditionalists will enjoy the simplicity of our Margherita, while adventurous eaters will love the Hawaiian Shirt Day. And if you’re hungry, go for a meaty Da Bears. But it doesn’t stop there. With 3 doughs, 8 sauces, 8 cheeses, and over 25 premium toppings, there are thousands of possible pizza combinations for you to create yourself! Come in and experiment, try new combinations, and recreate an old favorite. After all, pizza should be fun!

We thank you for visiting Rise Pies. Knead it, bake it, love it!

Rise Pies View as list View as gallery Open Gallery