YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTYV) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire near the 2400 block of Hillman Street.

Larry’s Lounge is on the corner of W. Dewey Avenue and Hillman Street.

After inspecting the building, Youngstown firefighters say the fire started in the basement.

They are letting it burn because it is a vacant structure. Larry’s Lounge has not been open for a while.