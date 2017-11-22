Local vet warns some Thanksgiving food can be dangerous to pets

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Veterinarians have a warning for pet owners this Thanksgiving.

Although it might seem harmless, there can be some dangers in giving your furry friend a taste of your Thanksgiving meal.

You should not give your pets the skin or bones from the turkey. Grapes, raisins, onions and chocolate can also be bad for animals, according to Dr. Brandt Athey, of the Austintown Veterinary Clinic.

“If they are not used to having that kind of food, we worry that they are going to get Gastroenteritis or an upset stomach in the intestinal tract,” Dr. Athey said. “They act like they have the stomach flu, just because they ate something that they are not used to eating.”

The doctor says carrots and green beans are OK, in moderation.