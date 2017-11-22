Mahoning Co. Sheriff’s Office crafts 300 Thanksgiving meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The hands you trust to catch criminals were being used in another way to benefit the community Wednesday, as the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office put together Thanksgiving meals.

They cooked 30 turkeys and all of the holiday fixings Tuesday night. Wednesday, almost 300 meals were assembled.

“Everything is done with a scoop of love,” Mahoning Co. Sheriff Jerry Greene said. “But we get more out of this than the people who are getting the meals, I can guarantee you that.”

The meals are complete from top to bottom, with help from Sam’s Club, the Rotary, YSU nursing students and so many more.

“We just thought it would be a great way for us to help the community in a unique way,” said Cameron Smith of 4 Mile Run Christian Church. “We did this last year.”

It’s a meal that takes many hands to put together — and it’s one no one would forget.

Bob Schaeffer, the Sheriff’s Senior Services Coordinator, gets referrals from agencies, telling them who could use a meal.

“These are people that aren’t going to have family members be able to cook for them,” he said. “They probably otherwise wouldn’t get a meal, so it’s a big thing to get that knock on the door and talk to them a little bit.”

“It’s nice to see the looks on their faces, because it’s priceless,” helper Hannah Greene said. “It’s nice seeing how they appreciate us.”

WKBN followed Deputy Bob Ross as he made a hot meal delivery in Austintown to Michael Cefalde.

That meal came with a letter from the Sheriff and colorful holiday cards with cheery messages made by students in Poland.

“It means a lot. It means people care,” Cefalde said. “Everybody cares for one another.”