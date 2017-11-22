Student Athlete: Aniello Buzzacco

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Aniello Buzzacco is everything a Student Athlete should be.

His talent on the football field is simply undeniable. The senior Quarterback has played a huge role in South Range reaching the Final Four this weekend. But his story is so much more than just football. Aniello Buzzacco is a class act in every sense of the word, and he’s also our Student Athlete of the Week.

“Football is just more than a game, in that it should inspire you to do well and play for something,” said Buzzacco.

“The only way to describe him is say, that is Aniello Buzzacco,” said Dan Yeagley, South Range head coach. “He is who he is because he’s one heck of a football player and he’s a better human being.”

Aniello is first and foremost, a family man and comes from a football family. But two years ago, he lost his biggest fan, when his mother Christine lost her battle with cancer. Ever since, Aniello has played for a much bigger purpose.

“Every time I score, I dedicate every touchdown to her, every time I throw a touchdown pass I point up to her and say that’s for you,” said Buzzacco. “Because everything I do is for her. The towel on the back means she has my back, all the time, every game.”

And with his mother at his side, Aniello paved his way into the history books this season. He’s the first South Range player to ever put up a 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing in a single season. He’s scored 41 touchdowns, en route to 13 straight wins.

“This is really the season I was really hoping for and I’m blessed that it is actually happening,” he said. “It’s so easy when I have a great team around me that can help me accomplish everything I accomplish.”

Off the field, Aniello takes that competitive drive into the classroom at South Range. He carries a 3.9 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“I do always compete with everyone and try to be one of the top in the class and hopefully it pays off just by working hard.”