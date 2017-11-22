Termination of Trumbull Co. Engineer employee upheld

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – After taking the matter to arbitration — the decision to terminate Kendall Lee Stauffer as an employee at the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office has been upheld.

Stauffer was escorted off the job in Cortland back in March of 2016. He was accused of making threatening statements to a supervisor and was fired from the job.

Stauffer filed a grievance against the Engineer’s Office after his termination. But just this past week, the Engineer’s Office found out the arbitrator sided with their decision to fire him.

“Terminating an employee is always a very difficult decision,” said Matt Blair of Trumbull Co. Engineer’s Office. “But I believe, in this case, it was the best decision for everybody involved.”

Stauffer had worked for the Engineer’s Office for nine years prior to his termination.