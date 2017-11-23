Driver loses control of car, car flips on side of Route 82

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, rolling over on Route 82 eastbound, just west of Route 11.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators at the scene said the driver was traveling eastbound. Two adults and two kids were in the car at the time.

The car flipped over, hitting a guardrail and then rolled back over, landing on all four wheels.

The car lost a tire, and there was heavy front-end damage to it.

The passengers in the car had only minor injuries, according to investigators.