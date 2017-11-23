Driver loses control of car, car flips on side of Route 82

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday

By Published:

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of a car lost control of the vehicle, rolling over on Route 82 eastbound, just west of Route 11.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators at the scene said the driver was traveling eastbound. Two adults and two kids were in the car at the time.

The car flipped over, hitting a guardrail and then rolled back over, landing on all four wheels.

The car lost a tire, and there was heavy front-end damage to it.

The passengers in the car had only minor injuries, according to investigators.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s