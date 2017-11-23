Grove City couple escapes house fire, thanks to neighbor

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – A Grove City couple said they are thankful for a diligent neighbor, who notified them that their house was on fire.

The fire started around 10:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving at 333 Lincoln Avenue in Grove City.

A husband and wife lived there with several pets.

A neighbor saw the smoke and knocked on their door, telling them that the house was on fire.

They and their pets got outside safely, but one cat is missing.

When crews arrived, there was smoke coming out from the east side of the home.

The homeowners told WKBN that a wood-burning fireplace may have started the fire.

Four area fire departments were on scene for about two hours.

There is heavy smoke damage in the home and the ceilings caved in.