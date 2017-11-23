Many people across America stand in line on Thanksgiving, but not just for dinner

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Black Friday has been a staple of holiday shopping for years, giving shoppers the chance to get great deals on a variety of items.

But this year, more stores are opening their doors a day early, on Thanksgiving Day.

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 140 million people will shop this weekend and Cyber Monday. The sales from now until Christmas will make up nearly 30 percent of all shopping done this year.

Thursday, Best Buy in Boardman opened its doors at 5 p.m. Some people said they had been waiting in line for nearly 21 hours to be one of the first people to get a new TV.

James Weaver, like many others in line, slept at Best Buy overnight to get deals on a new 4K TV.

Others, like Liz, Anthony and their kids, had been in line at Toys R Us for less time, about a half hour to 40 minutes. The toy store also opened at 5 p.m.

While many have taken to shopping on their computers and phones, some people say they don’t mind going out and shopping on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday.

One man said he’d rather go shopping on Thanksgiving Day because he works early on Black Friday.

Another person said he doesn’t take any chances now-a-days because people go around and steal packages off doorsteps. So, he’d rather go out and get his gifts himself.

Others just like to go out and have fun with their families after eating a big dinner.