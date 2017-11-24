Nugget of Knowledge: Black Friday Origin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

It started in the 1950s, when the police in Philadelphia had to deal with all the chaos on the day after Thanksgiving, when people from the suburbs and the tourists flooded the city to shop and get ready for an important tradition: the big Army-Navy football game held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

There were no days off for the police, but instead extra long shifts and huge crowds and traffic.

Shoplifters were out, too, another headache….police began to call it a black Friday for them.

Retailers heard the term and tried to turn it into something positive but it took time.

We didn’t say Black Friday means shopping until the late 1980’s…it’s that recent.

Soon, we forget about it’s roots in Philadephia.

The National Retail Federation predicts that 135 million Americans definitely plan to shop over this Thanksgiving weekend….even more, 183 million on so called Cyber Monday.

