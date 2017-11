Police: Custody dispute in Mercer Co. leads to attack with bat on Thanksgiving

DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A woman is facing aggravated assault charges, accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving.

Pennsylvania State Police said the attack stemmed from a custody dispute over holiday plans.

Police said three people were involved in the argument, which led to a physical fight in Delaware Township. During that fight, Cheryle Henlen used the wooden baseball bat to hit a vehicle in the driveway, according to a police report.

Police said Henlen then hit a man in the face with the bat.

She was arrested at the location in the 300 block of St. Johns Road on Thursday afternoon. She’s scheduled to be released Friday¬†from the Mercer County Jail on bond.

Henlen is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.